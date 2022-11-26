It can often take a while for election results to be known. Yes, it seems like a simple thing to count ballots and tell us what the numbers were. But there are important caveats, and some conditionals need to be applied to that oversimplified conception of elections.
First, you want the votes to be counted accurately. Preventing human error - and other more malicious reasons for inaccuracy - from affecting the accuracy of a count requires certain processes, procedures, and fail-safe mechanisms be put in place. Those impose time costs. Yes, sometimes financial ones, too, but since we’ve moved into an era when it takes more time to count ballots, it is the time-related issues in election administration that need to be addressed.
It is important that some discussion takes place on that aspect of the conduct of elections, because so many political figures have tried to leverage the extra time and care taken to ensure the accuracy of the vote counts, to sow doubt about the outcomes of elections, or even more ominously, the American system of elections altogether. That’s very damaging. It is difficult to maintain a democratic system when some people elected through it - or at least who at least participate in it - start undermining to suit their own political interests. That is especially true when those people are equipped with the modern tools of propaganda by social media platforms.
Let’s assume it’s true that results were known more quickly in times past. It is possible it’s our memories failing us. It could be that, because politics has become more nationalized over the past few decades, we no longer worry only about who will represent us in Congress, but are also concerned about which party will have a majority in it. This requires us to care a bit more about what happens in other states, therefore increasing the odds we’ll be aware of a contest somewhere else that keeps the question of government control unanswered longer than we would like. But still, let’s put things like that aside and just focus on the perception that things are taking longer these days.
Is that always a bad thing? Probably not. It is likely that the safeguards being put in place to ensure fair vote counting are part of what is causing counting to take longer. Procedures that allow for party representatives to object to decisions of election officials take time to resolve. Given the bitter division of today’s political environment, it stands to reason there would be more of the objections from party representatives that are so distrusting of people on the “other side.” That slows things down.
That there can be such direct observation, and even intervention, in the counting process should be reassuring, especially to those so concerned about election fraud. But instead, when that openness leads to more time-consuming vote counts, the so-called delays are cited as evidence of the fraud it protects against. Unfortunately, there are plenty of unscrupulous political actors who are perfectly willing to exploit this irony.
Also, very few people are familiar with the details of election laws of their state, much less the ones in which they don’t live. So the protections against fraud, and the rules that lend to transparent and participatory elections in those states can easily be portrayed as “rigging the system” by those so inclined.
Don’t let those people fool you. Isolated cases of fraud do exist, and we should be vigilant in preventing it.
But don’t let the results of the preventative measures be twisted into supposed evidence of it.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science.
