The FBI executed a search warrant against a former president of the United States. It was an unprecedented action, but one taken under unprecedented circumstances.
Because the former president, whose home was the target of the search, seems pathologically intent on defying norms and breaking laws, sensitive documents remained in his possession that should have remained in the custody of the federal government. Perhaps they should have been turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration. Maybe they belonged back at the White House. But they absolutely did not belong at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
Information is still sketchy as to why the warrant was sought. The same is true of why a federal judge thought it justified. What is known is that a very cautious and methodical attorney general personally approved the pursuit of the warrant. Merrick Garland has Supreme Court-worthy credentials, and until he was nominated for that post a few years ago, he was spoken of with respect by members of both political parties. His approval, and presumably that of the federal judge, was not given capriciously. It is also unlikely that it was given over the objections of a Trump-appointed FBI director, Christopher Wray.
Even if Garland were a more aggressive prosecutor, it is unlikely that the search would have moved forward on a whim. The decision to undertake such an action against a former president is fraught with political implications. Because politics has, for some reason, become so personal for some people, the decision is not free of potential individual consequences either. Unfortunately, the possibility of personal consequences has already been demonstrated through death threats to Director Wray, Attorney General Garland, at least one member of Congress, and an attack on an FBI office in Ohio.
As to what was sought with the warrant, that is also still unknown. There is some alignment among all the speculation taking place that the search was focused on documents, but it is not known exactly what they are, much less their relative importance. Given the unavoidable repercussions of such a search, it is doubtful that Garland would have approved the operation to retrieve pieces of paper that would end up collecting dust in a box in a National Archives storage facility. It is much more likely that documents were deemed to be important, or at least have the potential to be, in terms of national security. Most theories about what was sought in the search, and why, assume that is the case.
There is a lack of media speculation about another possible aspect of the search related to a previously obscure function of the National Archives. The Office of the Federal Register plays a role in the transmission of Electoral College votes to Congress. Even though there are undoubtedly people who are aware of this and recognize the connection to Jan. 6 insurrection, there seems to be little public discussion of it among expert, with most of their commentary being devoted to potential national security ramifications.
Since there is ample evidence of a plot to submit fake electors from multiple states in an attempt to ignore the will of the majority of American voters, it is strange the electoral vote transmission function of NARA is not one of the more prominent considerations of the pundits.
It is still early in the process. There is still much that is unknown. Much of the conjecture taking place right now, including this column, will prove inaccurate. But it may help prepare people to process the new information and reject the disinformation that will soon be revealed.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University.
