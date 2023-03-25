For far too many years, adults have used a certain type of excuse for continuing abhorrent practices, or for failing to implement a better one: “It was good enough for me; it should be good enough for those kids.”
That’s a pretty lame excuse, and not one built on compassion, prudence, or forward thinking - whether it applies to student loan forgiveness, extreme punishment for pot smoking, or corporal punishment in schools.
It came as a surprise that the largest number of participants to date in the Daily Press’ online poll says corporal punishment shouldn’t be used on any child, for any reason. But for disabled kids - especially developmentally disabled - it could be deemed cruel and unusual punishment. These kids may not even understand what’s happening to them, or why. Trained professionals must be brought in to handle behavioral problems in these children who, after all, are entitled by law to a free public education, just like their peers.
The results weren’t really the same on a Saturday Forum on Facebook. A few people weighed in with that old rationale that if it happened to them, it should be suitable for anyone else. No special circumstances were taken into account, and although some folks insisted that “spanking didn’t hurt me,” can they really prove it? In at least one case, the opposite can be proved; that person has a criminal record, though mostly misdemeanors. So while getting spanked may not have “hurt” him, it didn’t help him become a model citizen, either.
Logically, this issue could be handled in bipartisan fashion, and in the long run, it was. But not at first. Legislators argued that spankings are righteous and just, just as they were “back in my day,” and that parents, not legislators, should decide whether their kids - even disabled ones - get introduced to the “board of education.” In a way, that’s true; the parents should decide, but there should be no exemptions to allow school districts to make that decision.
It came as a pleasant surprise that despite Rep. John Talley’s initial failure at getting his bill through the House, he was later able to garner enough support for passage. Some say the bill doesn’t change the law as it now stands, and that’s probably true. But perhaps it will give him the gumption he needs to help Oklahoma join the vast majority of states, which have discovered sparing the rod may, indeed, spoil the child.
If parents want their kids spanked, they can do it themselves, in the privacy of their own homes. But they should not expect to get positive results. Too many years of research indicate just the opposite is true. And all too often, a spanking becomes a beating. This is not acceptable, no matter how much Old Testament scripture is quoted.
