President Joe Biden didn’t cause the inflation Americans are suffering today, despite what former President Trump’s acolytes may claim -- and Trump himself, whatever he might say, knows this as well. - for those willing to look at all his interviews, even those from sources like Playboy. He understands how this works.
Where Biden did miss the mark is in his miscalculation as to how quickly it would unfold, and how to take action to mitigate it. The blame must be shared by the atrociously ineffective U.S. Congress-- those who wanted to do too much with no workable suggestions on how to pay for it, or those who wanted to do nothing on the premise that it would make Biden look weak. The latter ploy worked like a charm, but it hurt ordinary Americans in the process.
Almost everything Americans buy -- groceries, gasoline, real estate, clothing, electronics, and vehicles -- are far more expensive than they were two years ago. And since consumers can’t afford to buy, that means employees in those sectors of the economy are suffering as well -- people in retail and general sales the most.
For those who erroneously claim the media can find no fault with Biden, here’s a snippet. In July last year, the president said price spikes were “expected to be temporary.” But now, relieving some of the pressure created by escalating inflation is his “top domestic priority.” Not so temporary, after all.
Many “perfect storms” have churned lately to make bad situations even worse. The coronavirus created serious supply chain problems, and anyone who doesn’t realize this has had his or her hand buried in the sand since mid-2019. Then, the tyrant Vladimir Putin -- whom some Americans inexplicably seem to worship -- invaded Ukraine. Again, anyone who doesn’t think a war started by one of the world’s biggest fuel suppliers didn’t play a role in inflation is delusional.
But that’s not all. A report by the Washington Post details when you wake up in the exploding crisis in the housing market, partly because the pandemic lance prompted many people to decide to move elsewhere. A drastic drop in tourist traffic also changed mini-patterns of expenditures and affected industries from rental cars, to cruises, to lengths of stay at Disneyland.
But eventually these one-off developments fused to create a much broader calamity, rattling the economic and political foundations of the country -- making clear to the public that policymakers have failed to recognize the mounting inflationary crisis. Their politicization - and their desperation to demonize Biden like they did Obama before him - of the suffering of average Americans is the biggest problem of all.
Congress is impotent, and America needs change. Oklahoma needs change. Let’s do it, before we can no longer pay our bills.
Tahlequah Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.