It appears Oklahoma lawmakers, in a bipartisan effort, have decided to take the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds out of the control of the governor to address critical statewide needs.
In an unusual step, the Legislature called itself into a special session to drive how $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus funds will be spent in Oklahoma.
Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson said this step will ensure the distribution of funds will be done in an “open and transparent manner.”
It appears even the Republican majority at the state Capitol is getting weary of the authority that’s been given to Gov. Kevin Stitt following a spate of controversies in recent months when it comes to overall authority over state agencies.
There has been general concern about a lack of a plan for the ARPA funds. Most lawmakers agree that these funds need to be used for a one-time purpose, such as broadband enhancement in rural areas, to name one potential project. Other areas to address include health care and education.
For his part, Stitt has said that he “greatly appreciates the Legislature’s commitment to work through the summer to distribute ARPA funds with full transparency. I expect comprehensive, strategic ideas that make a generational impact rather than piecemeal projects driven by special interests and lobbyists.”
The regular session ends May 27, but lawmakers may be working into the summer to get the ARPA process moving more quickly.
We agree that a concurrent session should allow for a comprehensive strategic plan to be enacted through appropriations after a full analysis of the submissions and public discussion on how to best deploy these funds.
Enid News & Eagle
