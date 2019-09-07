Here’s a statement few people will dispute: Competition works. Yet when it comes to education, some policymakers and most public school employees act as though the way to improve the quality of service to families and their children is to limit their taxpayer-funded choices to just one local option.
Proof to the contrary can be seen in the rash of schools now offering 100 percent online education.
For several years now, a handful of online charter schools have offered students an online education. The biggest and most well known of those providers has been Epic Charter Schools.
Parents have been choosing online learning, even though the per-pupil spending at online charter schools is significantly less than the per-pupil spending at a traditional brick-and-mortar public school.
The number of people pursuing K-12 learning online in Oklahoma is astounding. Epic alone reports roughly 24,000 students statewide this year. Those families have chosen online learning for many different reasons, but some of the most commonly cited are the greater range of course offerings, the special needs of children and bullying problems at local schools.
Chances are you know a family with children who have benefited from online schooling. Because state funding follows students, the exodus to online charter schools has had financial consequences for traditional districts. Now those schools have been forced to step up their game.
At Sapulpa, the local school is offering a virtual academy that provides students “full or partial online delivery of instruction with an element of student control over the time, place, path, and/or pace of learning.”
Sound familiar?
Noble Public Schools’ virtual academy provides a 100 percent online education but still lets online students participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, band and chorus.
Norman Public Schools now offers students “the flexibility to complete all of their coursework outside the traditional school building” through online learning.
Union Public Schools has launched Union Virtual for students in grades 6-12. Sand Springs offers online learning. Broken Arrow offers a full-time online program. So does Lawton. So does Ponca City. And so do others. The list goes on and on.
This is a huge change occurring across Oklahoma to the benefit of students and their families. And the rapid pace of this change is being driven by competition from just a handful of online charter schools.
Policymakers should not simply celebrate this success, but build on it by expanding school-choice opportunities. If the modest level of competition produced by a small group of online providers can create this kind of change, imagine what would happen if Oklahoma had a truly robust education market competing for all students. Then the boom in online learning would be only a hint of better things to come.
Jonathan Small serves as president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (www.ocpathink.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.