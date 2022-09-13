While there is always work that continues at the Capitol during the interim, this year is particularly busy. Oklahoma received nearly $1.9 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic relief funds.
The Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding started working through hundreds of public proposals last year, totaling close to $18 billion, to decide how best to utilize these one-time funds to address critical needs in our state. The committee is split into four working groups to focus on specific project areas, including Economic Development and Workforce; Health and Human Services; Government Transformation and Collaboration; and Transportation, Infrastructure, and Rural Development. Their approved proposals are put into appropriations bills that are then voted on by the full Legislature in an ongoing special session.
To date, more than $200 million has been approved to support vital programs and state services, including the creation of the State Broadband Office to assist with statewide broadband expansion efforts; behavioral health projects for children; higher education and career tech nursing programs; nursing and healthcare workforce development; water infrastructure improvements; and the creation of a nonprofit pandemic grant program. Together, these projects will help get at least 2,500 new licensed nurses and other crucial health care workers on the job in the next five years while also ensuring all Oklahomans have access to broadband services and improved water systems.
Last week, the committee approved another ten ARPA projects, totaling nearly $323 million. These include:
$87 million to build a 100-bed premiere mental health facility and expand the behavioral health workforce
$38 million to expand capacity and behavioral health services at the new hospital replacing the Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health
$22,150,000 for a Holistic Health and Fitness Center for mental and physical healthcare services for military and first responders
$44 million for healthcare information technology (IT) modernization at the University Hospital Authority (UHA), OU Health (OUH) and the OU Health Sciences Center
$26 million for IT modernization at the State Department of Health to digitize health records
$6,226,250 for IT modernization at the Administrative Office of the Courts for e-filing, video conferencing, language access, and case tracking
$12 million to match tribal funds for water infrastructure improvements in rural Oklahoma
$35 million for water and sewer project partnerships in the Oklahoma City metro area
$50 million for Oklahoma Water Resources Board water project grants: $25 million for small communities/rural districts with infrastructure needs; $20 million for mid-large system construction; and $5 million for dam rehabilitation
$2.52 million for two Department of Public Safety mobile response units to help first responders deal with work-related trauma through onsite debriefing and counseling
The working groups have been meeting regularly and will continue to do so until the remainder of the federal funds are distributed. The public meetings are livestreamed at https://oksenate.gov/live-proceedings. On the Senate website, you can sign up for meeting notices, find the schedules and locations, along with other important information.
This federal funding has the ability to transform our state for generations to come, and I’m so proud of the committee and Legislature’s hard work and dedication in ensuring these funds are spent efficiently and for the greater good. Although a date hasn’t been set yet, we will be resuming the special session towards the end of this month to consider these projects. I’ll keep you posted as we move forward in this process.
