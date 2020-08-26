COLUMN: Virtual conventions are yawners

Last week was the Democratic National Convention, and this week, we get the Republican Convention. In years past, these conventions were interesting to watch because of the energy and excitement from the attendees and speakers. It was fun hear the delegate count and to see the outfits of the attendees, especially the styles and hats worn by Texans.
Most importantly, the nominees got to speak, share their platforms, and answer questions about how they were going to improve the lives of Americans and build our relationship with world nations. However, 2020 is different. We are in a time of face coverings, social distancing and virtual meetings. Likewise, it is a year of virtual conventions.
One thing I will say right off after watching last week’s Democrat National Convention: Virtual conventions are yawners. Seriously, they are boring. No crowds, no energy and no excitement.
Normally, every four years, we hear basically the same speeches, just with up-to-date additions. For the Democrats, it’s Republicans are bad; they want to take your Social Security and pensions away, they are rich and for big corporations, they don’t care about the working-class Americans, and they want to throw the elders over the cliff. The past few years, it has been added they are every type of “phobic” there is, and they dislike anyone from another country.
For the Republicans, it is basically the opposite. Democrats are bad; they want to take all the firearms away, take Christianity away, give everything to everyone free, make you worship Middle Eastern and Asian religions, take all your money in taxes and leave you totally dependent on government bureaucrats to survive.
Last week, for the Democrats, it was again much of that same old tired script, but with a lot less pizazz. Four years ago, we got to watch and hear the crowd reaction on the Republican side when Sen. Ted Cruz said vote your conscience, and a few years back, we got to see the actual crowd’s confusing reaction when Clint Eastwood talked to an empty chair.
What we did not get the privilege to see this year was the crowd reaction when their class clown, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seconded the nomination of the party for Bernard Sanders, providing yet again another soundbite for Republicans. She was only given 60 seconds with the thought she couldn’t screw anything up in that amount of time, and I’m sure some were just happy she said Bernie Sanders and not Colonel Sanders.
While I am not thrilled about Joe Biden, I truly felt sorry for him in his big moment at officially securing the nomination. It was very underwhelming when a few streamers and balloons fell from the ceiling of wherever he was without fanfare upon securing the official nomination. Here was something he has worked for his entire career, and when it happened, he looked like a grandpa getting a birthday surprise from the grandkids.
Likewise, Biden’s speech was a lackluster finale. There was emotion, and many are sympathetic to his losses and pain. Viewers heard how he was the opposite of President Trump, along with a lot of buzz words and sweet-sounding phrases. What we didn’t hear was a plan. We only heard he wasn’t Trump, and for many in the middle, that alone is not enough. The election should be about leadership and not simply feelings.
It will be interesting to see how the Republicans respond. One thing is for certain: It will be virtual and probably a lot more boring than usual.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.