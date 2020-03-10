ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Frances LaVern Hodges, 77, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crinerville Cemetery, west of Ardmore. The Rev. Randy Golden will officiate. Mrs. Hodges passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 2, 1942, at Ardmore to Edward Cole and Ju…