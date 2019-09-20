WASHINGTON – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04), Vice Ranking Republican of the House Appropriations Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 4378, Making continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2020, and for other purposes. Cole supported the continuing resolution, which extends government funding through Nov. 21, 2019.
“While I wish Congress was ready to send full funding bills for the coming fiscal year to the president’s desk, I am relieved that the House acted responsibly in passing a short-term resolution to prevent a government shutdown. The measure not only keeps the government open and vital operations funded, but it also provides critical authorization for some important programs that millions of Americans rely on. As lawmakers use this extra time to complete the appropriations process and come to bicameral agreement on full funding for fiscal year 2020, I am grateful that hardworking Americans – including our men and women in uniform – won’t have to suffer.”
