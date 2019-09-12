Washington, D.C. — Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) remembered the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, when planes were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the World Trade Centers in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and in a field near Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania.
“It is sobering indeed to remember the fateful day our nation was brutally attacked by senseless acts of extreme terror. Like all Americans who lived through that horrific day, I have never forgotten the feelings of shock, fear and unbelievable loss that followed. As someone who was in Washington sitting directly across Lafayette Square from the White House, I had a front row seat to the terrorist attack and America’s heroic response. Eighteen years later, our nation still grieves the innocent American lives prematurely and viciously taken on Sept. 11, 2001.
“But though our world was shaken and sense of security shattered, we quickly proved our resilience as Americans. We showed the world that in times of crisis, Americans will always unite, always endure, always defend and always prevail. That remains true to this day.”
