Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) Wednesday mourned the loss of T. Boone Pickens.
“As a self-made billionaire and titan of philanthropy, T. Boone Pickens embodied the American dream. Truly one of the most influential Oklahomans in our state’s history, he leaves behind an incredible legacy that stretches far beyond the borders of Oklahoma. While it is right to be saddened by his loss, it is also right to pause and celebrate all he has done for Oklahoma and the entire country. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and many loved ones. He will be dearly missed.”
