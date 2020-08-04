COFFEETIME: Just what snakes do

Do you remember the tale of the fellow who was walking down the road in front of his farmhouse one bitterly cold morning? He came across a small half-frozen poisonous snake lying in the grass nearby. Calling out in a weak voice the reptile asked for help, “Please sir, I am almost frozen to death. Could you please help me?”
The farmer felt a stir of pity, so he picked the creature up and placed him inside his warm jacket. Carefully cradling the snake, he then began the short walk back toward the house. Of course in just a short time, the snake started to warm up and began feeling back to his normal self. He then sank his fangs into the kind gentleman’s flesh.
The farmer cried out in shock and pain, and reaching inside his jacket, he grabbed the reptile. “Why did you do that?! Now I will surely die!! I took you inside my own jacket when you were dying and gave you warmth, and you repaid my kindness like this!? Why??”
To which the snake replied, “Yes, you will die. But, you knew that I am a snake when you picked me up and put me in your coat. Yes, I bit you, ‘cause that is what snakes do.”
People often trifle with things and habits that are well known to hurt or destroy. If a guy ate dozens of hamburgers at his favorite restaurant daily, he would probably wind up morbidly obese. To blame the restaurant for his poor health, instead of his own personal indulgence, would be foolish and irresponsible. When a person gives recreational drugs a try, ignoring the well-known promise of addiction, that is a very stupid decision. When another spends all her income on fun, or extravagant clothing, or other non-necessities, it is also a badly thought-out choice. The time usually comes when she will complain that she is broke and/or ill and wants someone else to bail her out of her predicament.
Folks, no doubt about it, we can be, (and usually are) our own worst enemy. We impulsively decide to behave a certain way, or ingest a certain substance, or stuff our body with unhealthy food…and then we suffer the consequences. And just like that unfortunate and unthinking farmer, we alone bear the responsibility for our actions.
I think we would be wise to remember the words of the snake, “You knew I was a snake when you picked me up. I simply did what snakes do, I bit you.”
Even the Bible says that you will reap what you sow.
Send responses to andybowman839@gmail.com. For more information, visit coffeetimecolumn.com.
