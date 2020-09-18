At some point you just have to laugh. Well, that and pointing your finger at CNN while laughing also helps.
As Ronald Reagan famously said to Jimmy Carter during a presidential debate, “there you go again.”
Tuesday was sort of a big deal in terms of world peace kind of stuff. There was the leader of the free world, President Donald Trump (boy that must hurt some to read that) and three leaders of Middle East nations (Israel, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates) gathered at the White House to sign historically significant documents wherein the two Arab nations agreed to formally recognize Israel.
Bahrain and UEA became the first Arab nations to do so since Egypt and Jordan many years ago. No other Arab nations have formally recognized Israel. This was a significant step toward the long elusive prospect of peace in the Middle East.
How did CNN cover the event? Well it didn’t actually, choosing instead to double-down on its long since out of control Trump Derangement Syndrome while feeding the same illness that afflicts its viewers, for whom it seems there is no achieving happiness.
At the bottom of the screen, during a shot of the historic moment, CNN’s graphic read: “Trump holds White House event with large crowd, little social distancing.”
Honestly, CNN viewers should feel somewhat ashamed and used as the alleged news network feeds their addiction and avoids any mention of a legitimate accomplishment, never mind that Trump has garnered two Nobel Peace Prize nominations.
CNN is like a dealer keeping its customers hooked just enough by offering momentary euphoria from fleeting highs from so-called tell-all Trump books, phony whistleblowers, debunked Russia collusion, and maybe the best high: imagining impeachment. But like most highs, it wears off and the users come crashing down to Earth desperately seeking their next high, which CNN is happy to supply, however artificial.
After CNN flashed on screen the crowd shot and the dismissive message accompanying it, the network went straight to Dr. Rob Davidson, who it identified simply as an emergency room physician who proceeded to trash Trump and his coronavirus response. CNN failed to mention Davidson is a failed Democratic candidate for Congress.
A little credibility could have been restored somewhere along the way if CNN, or any of the other cadre of dismissive national media, would at least give credit when credit is due. You don’t have to like Trump to acknowledge the significance of Tuesday’s event.
In some regards, Trump is comparable to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick may be the most disliked coach in the NFL. He is curt, has little patience for critics, speaks bluntly and has no use for naysayers.
However, as much as sports media and fans of other teams around the country may dislike Belichick, there is a begrudging nod to his accomplishments. “I can’t stand him but I can’t deny he’s a winner,” is a typical refrain heard. It at least makes the critic seem grounded and actually lends credence to any criticism that follows.
That seems to be beyond the grasp of the likes of CNN and its compatriots.
Trump has done a lot of winning during his first term and the occasional recognition of such is not a bad thing. But, in this instance, both the dealer and its customers appear to be too far into the throes of addiction to recognize how far gone they have become.
It’s probably too late for an intervention and while pointing a finger and laughing doesn’t help them overcome their current condition, it’s pretty much all that’s left at this point. They clearly are beyond help and have little desire to emerge from addiction. It’s gone beyond feeling pity to just shaking one’s head, no longer being able to turn away from the train wreck. At this juncture, one must embrace having a near-macabre sense of humor in observing the goings-on at CNN.
Nov. 3 (Election Day) could be one jarring moment of reality, but instead will likely have CNN desperately doling out more goods to keep its audience hooked. Sadly, that’s the nature and the cycle of addiction.
