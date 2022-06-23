The political season has descended upon us, with a rash of TV and other media ads that would lead one to believe that guns, God, and Oklahoma values are on the ballot, and if you don’t vote for that candidate, you are against those issues.
With that backdrop, it is clear that voters have a huge obligation to do their homework and not fall for glitzy ads that appeal to one’s faith or sense of right and wrong, and look for the guy “behind the curtain.”
As in the Wizard of Oz, what is being presented is not always what it seems.
Because I’ve always thought there were bedrock beliefs held by most, if not all, Americans - that this country is one of laws, not men/women; that we are imbued with certain inalienable rights, one of which is to vote - I thought elections with “one person one vote” resolved most issues. For a time, at least - until the next election. I thought we could trust one another to gripe and groan if our side lost, but that ultimately, we accepted the loss and supported the peaceful transfer of power.
With that acceptance, we committed to working harder to get more voters to the polls and to make our case for voting based on policies and trust that our politicians reflected the people. That trust has, over the past year and half, and maybe more, been fractured.
We’ve seen our politicians deny the sanctity of the vote and assert that regardless of the facts, their candidate should win. We’ve seen our body politic being riven with anger and threats and schoolyard name calling. “Dumbocrats” and “Republicants” are some of the nicer invectives I’ve seen.
Instead of seeing our political rivals as good people, but wrong on the issues and/or policies, we see them as evil or as a traitor to the country and deserving of death.
The video and audio recordings we’ve seen and heard this week are heartbreaking, and frankly, scary. Loyal and honest people who were disagreed with were sought, and if found, would possibly have been killed. “Hang Mike Pence!” rang out in the Capitol when he was following the law. He was called all kinds of foul names by the man he’d faithfully served for four years.
For the first time in our history, we saw a president who did not support the peaceful transfer of power, and, it seems, has opened “Pandora’s Box.” There were 147 congressmen who voted to not certify an election that had been scrutinized and found to be correctly decided, an outcome that was echoed by the president’s attorney general and his head of Homeland Security.
The statement from that department read: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. ... There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Yet they persisted in their disbelief.
Out of Pandora’s Box has come the demise of belief in facts. Social media is full of misinformation that complicates our lives and leads us to mistrust one another. With that background, we voters, we citizens - if we love democracy and value laws over men - will do our homework.
We will find out if our candidates support the law or pay it lip service. We will discover if they cherry pick information or look at the whole picture. We will know if they support the peaceful transfer of power. We will vote to uphold the democratic values and beliefs.
We will go to the polls, no matter what. June 28 is an election, so I’ll see you at the voting booth!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
