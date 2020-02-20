The pace at the Oklahoma Legislature has been moving quickly with the committees doing their work, along with some legislation being heard on the floor.
As the 2020 session of the Oklahoma Legislature continues, you may rest assured that the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy will maintain its effort to monitor the bills being considered. We will aggressively support those which make Oklahoma an even better state for its children and work with lawmakers to change or stop those we believe will take the state in the wrong direction for its children.
The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy has been issuing Action Alerts about child-related bills on our legislative agenda, the legislation both supported and opposed by OICA. If you are interested in receiving these updates, please go to oica.org to sign up to receive these alerts.
We are thankful so many lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle and from both the House of Representatives and the Senate are so supportive of youth policies. It makes it much easier for us to do our advocacy work when policymakers are willing to discuss ideas for improving our state for children.
We are in the process of planning our annual “Child Advocacy Day at the State Capitol” on Wednesday, May 6. If you are interested in being a part of this, please reach out to Cory in our office at bcwilliams@oica.org, by phone at (405) 236-5437, or you will be able to sign up on our website at oica.org. We need people from across the state to visit in person with their lawmakers and other officials on behalf of Oklahoma’s children. It is this citizen voice which matters to children and helps move our state in the right direction.
We also are looking for youth organizations to collaborate with us by attending, displaying the work done by your organization and bringing young people from your program to learn about the process and meet lawmakers. These young people carry the strongest message, as they are the ones who are impacted by the proposed bills under consideration.
I also want to thank all those organizations who have signed up to be OICA members, and those individuals who have supported programs dear to them. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg contributed the membership fees for 15 Oklahoma youth programs, so thank you to him for this donation!
Each youth program member of OICA is allowed to name a young person from the group to serve on our newly formed youth advisory committee called the Youth Parliament. This organization will allow young people to learn how to be an effective advocate. After all, these young people are those for whom we work and those to whom we will entrust the leadership of our state sooner than many of us – and they – realize.
We are able to do all of this only because of the contributions of dedicated and resolute individuals, organizations and businesses who invest in our efforts with memberships and support. Please go to our website at oica.org and learn more about our work, and if you are so moved, we would be honored to count your name among those who fight every day for kids as members of OICA.
Each week we will share a statistic from the OICA Daily Desktop Calendar. Our child-related statistic, sponsored this week by BancFirst, is: More than 1 in 6 Oklahoma high school students (17%) are not graduating on time. Source: https://nces.ed.gov/
About OICA: The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy was established in 1983 by a group of citizens seeking to create a strong advocacy network that would provide a voice for the needs of children and youth in Oklahoma, particularly those in the state’s care and those growing up amid poverty, violence, abuse and neglect, disparities, or other situations that put their lives and future at risk. Our mission statement: “Creating awareness, taking action and changing policy to improve the health, safety and well-being of Oklahoma’s children.”
