It was probably difficult for viewers to believe their eyes.
There was a rare sighting of MSNBC’s Chuck Todd pushing back against misrepresentations being made by one his interviewees. Even more surprising was that he did so persistently and somewhat effectively. This happens so infrequently that there may now be media critics who believe the end times have arrived.
There could not have been a better target for Todd’s sudden discovery that he does, in fact, have a spine. Republican Ohio representative Jim Jordan was, as usual, appeared dumb, and at times, dumbfounded by an interviewer having the temerity to not only question his statements, but actually refute them with facts in real time.
Jordan is well-known for his ability to talk over other people, usually relying on the friendliness of a news outlet or the procedural advantages of a formal venue to give himself the loudest and last words. He is clearly unaccustomed to having someone call him out for his lack of truthfulness.
Jordan probably did not anticipate Todd being a news show host who would be likely to draw a line on his antics. Many factors come into play when a politician chooses to grant an interview. One of the reasons Jordan, a staunch pseudo-conservative, chose to appear on Todd’s show out of all the other options on MSNBC - a network widely considered liberal-leaning - had to be because Todd is the least likely to challenge his guests.
But Todd did so. The way he did it makes it regrettable he doesn’t do so more often. He skillfully dissected Jordan’s false assertions of equivalency between the Department of Justice’s actions related to the inappropriate possession of classified documents by Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He pointed out Trump resisted 18 months of requests from the National Archives and Justice Department to the point the latter had to escalate the requests to legal demands in the form of a subpoena.
He pushed through Jordan’s attempted interruptions to also make it clear Trump defied that subpoena and thumbed his nose at the law in an attempt to retain possession of the documents. He concisely made the point about how Trump’s resistance to following the law is what ultimately led to the execution of a search warrant, after months of administrative and legal requests and negotiations by two different federal agencies had failed. He effectively contrasted this with Biden’s actions of immediately notifying the National Archives of the documents discovery that his attorneys found at his Delaware home.
The takeaway from Todd’s interview isn’t the plain differences between the actions of Trump and Biden were laid bare; it is that one of the more acquiescent members of the news show circuit had the gumption to do it. It might not do much to change the trajectory of the public’s understanding of the issue, but if more hosts, interviewers, networks, newspapers, and websites engage in that kind of truth-seeking from the beginning, false narratives might not go as far as they have in recent years.
There would also be the added advantage of minimizing the utility of people like Jim Jordan, who are more than happy to get in front of a camera and spout whatever ridiculousness he thinks will be advantageous to him or his political party.
The less people like him appear on television screens, phones, and computer monitors, whether through a liberal, moderate, or conservative source, the better off our political discourse will be.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.