So, a Norman teacher has resigned due to the controversy surrounding her decision to post a QR code to the Brooklyn Library Books Unbanned in her classroom, which provides free e-books to titles that are restricted, including many on the list Oklahoma school libraries are being asked to pull.
House Bill 1775 is making school districts very afraid and is producing a chilling environment among Oklahoma schools and teachers. In the Norman situation, a parent complained about the teacher providing the code as a violation of HB 1775, which bans schools from teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, either knowingly or unknowingly. And the law, because of its vagueness, has been widely interpreted.
The Norman teacher was placed on administrative leave after the complaint was filed, which seems like an over-reaction; however, it is somewhat understandable given the oppressive environment the governor and Oklahoma lawmakers are building within our state’s education system.
Both Tulsa and Mustang school districts have been sanctioned by the Stitt-packed Oklahoma State Department of Education board for perceived violations of this vague law.
So in the interest of saying “no” to censorship and book banning and in the interest of allowing parents to choose for themselves what books are available to their children — not being forced to have their decisions taken away by a wrong-headed government mandate, I’m displaying the Brooklyn Library’s QR Code with this column.
When you scan the code with your phone, it will take you to a site called Books Unbanned. It’s inspired by the American Library Association’s Freedom to Read Statement, which states “The freedom to read is essential to our democracy. It is constantly under attack ... The freedom to read is guaranteed by the Constitution. Those with faith in free people will stand firm in these constitutional guarantees of essential rights and will exercise the responsibilities that accompany these rights.”
Take time to read the site. We know everyone won’t agree on the appropriateness of all the books that are making these lists. I know I don’t like the content of some of these books. But it’s not my place to prevent others from reading things I don’t particularly like.
The fact that there have been more than 700 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021, resulting in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals, should be a concern to everyone who values freedom. This represents the highest number of attempted book bans since ALA began compiling these lists 20 years ago.
The site also provides information and resources about the issue of book banning, censorship and intellectual freedom. It allows teens to request books they are interested in, but are unavailable in their own school or public libraries.
Folks, this overreach in banning books because of controversial content has to stop.
I believe parents have the right to determine what their minor children read; however, I don’t believe they have the right to determine those choices for other parents.
I believe book bans and laws are a violation of the First Amendment of the Constitution.
I believe educators and librarians have the education and knowledge to establish appropriate reading materials in their libraries and classrooms.
I believe school districts must establish reasonable and common-sense policies regarding parental complaints where book access is concerned. Some districts are doing a better job of this than others — but knee-jerk reactions have to stop.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.