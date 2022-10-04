It appears Oklahoma’s move to a cashless tolling system for our turnpikes is going to come at a higher price.
The state has already rolled out the new technology on some stretches of road. It works by having a license-plate reading system collect the information and send the bills by mail.
The Creek Turnpike is set to be fully operational by the end of 2022, according to a release by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
Our society hasn’t gotten used to paying for convenience, but it’s never great news to find out that turnpikes are joining the ever-growing list of things that come with a higher price tag.
There was always going to be cost for transitioning, but apparently, one of the biggest issues is trying to make up for a deficit of people who may not pay their bills.
An article from State Impact Oklahoma’s Beth Wallis points to examples from other states:
In Pennsylvania, the turnpike authority reported a loss of $155 million – up from $104 million the previous year – in uncollected tolls for the last fiscal year. Nearly 35% of drivers who receive a toll bill in Pennsylvania never pay it.
There is also the cost of the new technology. Also postage. And the state may be looking at a few other wrinkles like mobile apps, according to State Impact.
If you don’t have one now, it’s probably a good time to get a Pike Pass. The OTA may be looking into increasing costs there, too, but it hasn’t happened yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.