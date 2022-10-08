Many folks may not believe a cartoon can cause angst and ire, but every now and then — and based on society norms and issues at the time — cartoon strips have undergone a bit of their own cancel culture.
Indeed, there is a comical side to cancel culture.
Last week, I received some feedback on the cartoon strip Mallard Fillmore, which the Enid News & Eagle chooses to place on the editorial page due to the fact that the strip is typically political in nature. The cartoonist, Bruce Tinsley, creates his strip from a conservative perspective.
The title character is a duck who uses typically unsubtle humor to comment on the idiocy he perceives in all liberals. However, apparently last week, his humor was too subtle, and a few conservative readers reached out to me to complain because they didn’t catch the nuances.
The gist of the strips in question were actually making fun of the generalities many in the left use in describing conservatives, particularly Trump supporters. (By the way, the same thing happens with conservatives describing liberals.) So, a few readers saw the strip as making fun of conservatives rather than liberals, and they didn’t like it. In fact, the strips in question were pure sarcasm and just went over their heads.
Comic strips have been under fire for decades for being seen as too controversial for the issues of the day.
Mallard Fillmore is just one in a line of comic strips that some newspapers have cancelled over the years. Gannett Co. made a decision last year to drop the strip from its newspapers over two strips critical of President Joe Biden and transgender participation in women’s sports.
Remember Doonesbury? That strip, created by Gary Trudeau, leans on the liberal side of politics, and throughout its 50-year history has faced cancellations and outrage numerous times. Doonesbury was pulled by several papers in 1973 for its depiction of Attorney General John Mitchell as “guilty, guilty, guilty” before he was actually found guilty. It also was cancelled for depicting two main characters in bed together.
The strip has been pulled many times over the years for being too controversial and taking big aim at conservative politicians and sensitive topics, such as abortion. Trudeau has become philosophical about it and just considers it part of the business.
“Dilbert” is another strip that has been getting in trouble recently. The strip is hugely popular for its quirky depiction of office and corporate culture. Creator Scott Adams has introduced a new Black character, Dave, who identifies as “white” in order to mess up his company’s diversity targets.
Instead of getting backlash on the racial front, Adams received backlash from those who believe the storyline represents transphobia and ridiculing the notion of self-identification.
According to an article in USA last year, nearly every “era” has had comic controversies. Even Beetle Bailey was canceled from Stars & Stripes for not being adequately respectful of Army officers.
In the 1950s, a comic strip about an opossum named Pogo satirized the culture of day, including McCarthyism, communism, segregation and the Vietnam War. It was widely popular, but put many editors in a quandary over the politics of the day, and several papers cut or left out the strip occasionally.
Certainly newspaper editors have an obligation to pay attention to the content of editorial cartoons and comic strips. And, certainly, some strips have occasionally gone “over the top” in some cases.
As for me, I can count on both hands the times in 30 years I’ve said “no” to running a certain strip or cartoon because it was too offensive.
Still, it’s a judgment call, and one that usually isn’t easy to make.
