Businesses will tell you the phrase, “We’ve always done it this way,” is one of the most harmful phrases to innovation and possible better outcomes. The same could be said for government.
That’s why it is not wise to simply disregard a proposal put forth by Enid lawmaker Chad Caldwell to change the way Oklahoma selects its state superintendent of public instruction.
Caldwell is proposing a ballot measure that would allow the governor to appoint the state superintendent of public instruction; however, such a change would require voter approval because it is part of the state’s Constitution that the state superintendent be an elected position.
Opinions differ on whether such a move would make the office less political or more political. In today’s electoral climate, many would consider such a move to be more political, and we can understand why. Gov. Kevin Stitt has been effective in getting his way with appointing agency heads, and he has appointed the people who agree with his educational agenda to the State Board of Education. He’s also lucky in that his pick for state superintendent, Republican Ryan Walters, also agrees with his ideology.
Public educators are rightly concerned about the shift in ideology regarding public education. Many public educators in Oklahoma’s mostly rural counties are concerned such a move would lessen the voices heard in public education. However, rural Oklahoma voters overwhelmingly chose the current state superintendent, who supports school choice and using public funds for private education.
Oklahoma is one of nine states that allows voters to elect the state superintendent and its governor to appoint the members of the state board of education. Fourteen states — including Missouri and Arkansas — allow their governor to appoint the state board members. Those board members then hire the superintendent.
No matter what the system turns out to be, the most important part in all of this is educational outcomes. In the top states in education in our region — Colorado and Kansas — voters elect their state board of education, which then appoints the chief. Oklahoma has ranked at the bottom in educational outcomes and per-pupil spending for decades.
So, including the way we elect our state educational leaders in the debate on trying to “fix” Oklahoma’s education outcomes isn’t an outrageous idea. However, we do believe that voters should have some a say in election of educational leaders — whether it be the board or the superintendent or both.
Enid News & Eagle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.