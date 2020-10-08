Dear Editor,
A big shout-out to the Dean of the East Central Business School, Wendell Godwin and his students. Following Dean Godwin’s example, at least forty well dressed, well mannered students worked tirelessly from early morning till late evening at our annual Mike & Leslie Dicus golf tournament. These students are outstanding in every way: giving rather than burning and tearing down. They truly are the hope of our future.
Jim & Ann Dicus
