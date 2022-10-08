The movie “Forrest Gump” made the statement “Stupid is as stupid does” a popular observation.
It’s a statement that could apply to the continued wrong-headed direction the Biden administration is going with the nation’s oil and gas energy policy.
The statement means that one’s lack of intelligence may be judged by one’s actions. And, this certainly is the case when it comes to the Biden administration begging OPEC for increased oil production while enacting policies that damage our nation’s own production.
Many thought we’d learned our lesson back in the 1970s when it comes to OPEC and control over oil production across the world. The U.S. beefed up its oil and gas production infrastructure, and oil and gas companies ramped up technology and innovation to develop the United State’s oil production capacity.
And, it was working pretty well until the Biden administration decided to cave into unrealistic “green energy” philosophies. Stopping the Keystone Pipeline was one result. Holding up oil and gas lease permitting was another. Going back to archaic regulations on the industry was a third. And, the continued idea that tapping our nation’s Strategic Oil Reserves to offset prices is another example of the “stupid is as stupid does” philosophy.
So now that OPEC has decided to cut daily production by two million barrels, we find ourselves, again, seeing energy prices go up and our oil reserves going down, down, down — this at a time when global conflicts are increasing and threat of war is all around.
Alex Epstein, an oil and gas advocate, summed it up in a recent Forbes article, which stated, “The irony of the administration’s self-created predicament was not lost on fossil fuel advocate Alex Epstein, author of the best-selling book ‘Fossil Future,’ who tweeted that ‘The Biden Administration is calling an OPEC production cut a ‘hostile act.’ But if it hadn’t been for the hundred-plus ‘hostile acts’ toward the US oil industry of President Joe ‘I guarantee you, we’re going to end fossil fuel’ Biden we wouldn’t be so vulnerable to OPEC.”
Many in Washington still have some common sense and understand that the U.S. once again, needs to get away from our reliance on foreign oil. We’ve done it before, and we can do it again, if the previous common-sense oil and gas policies are reinstated.
That means the Biden administration should focus on increasing production in the U.S. through a thoughtful and comprehensive energy policy that helps bring down costs and lessens our reliance on foreign sources.
