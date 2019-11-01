As you might have guessed, I enjoy the library. After all, knowledge and ideas that spring from the pages of books are limitless. Author Linda Sue Park describes her immigrant father’s amazement at the whole concept of the American Public Library. “You walk in you, get an arm full of books and walk out without paying a single cent. The librarians say bring them back when you’re done. Why does that even work? You can’t do it with anything else in quite the same way. Only with books. Only at the library,” she states in one of her recent Ted Talks.
Despite all that libraries represent, I confess I have a history of being disloyal and buying a book here and there. However, there is just something about owning a book. Remember the days of Hastings. Hiding between the bookshelves, flipping through the pages, reading the blurb on the back cover... Inhaling the glue, paper and ink smells. It was intoxicating. I would go in with the personal restriction of buying “just two books” only to end up walking out with six because I couldn’t narrow it down any further.
If this brings back fond memories, I have the event for you; the used book sale at the library. It often starts with generous members of the community donating from their private collections and libraries. These donations allow us to double the number of items added to the collection each year. However, the library’s shelf space is limited and not every book can be added.
What happens to the remaining books? Surely these treasures aren’t thrown away! This is where the used book sale comes into play. Twice a year, items not added to the collection are officially surplused by the City Council. This allows the library to transform the Large McKeel Room into a book lovers’ haven, with literally thousands of books in every possible corner of the room. Like any great adventure, you never know what you will find but you can be sure it will be worth your time. Most hardback and trade paper books are just a $1 each, while the mass market format, the smaller paperbacks, are $0.50 each. With a $5 bill, less than you pay for most fast food combos, an individual could walk out with ten books and hours of enjoyment. Amazing. Only with books. Only at the library.
The fall used book sale opened to the Ada Library Friends on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and will continue through Saturday. This organization is designed to support the library, and anyone in the community is welcome to join. There are several levels, but annual memberships for adults are $5 and families are $10, renewing each fall. Only at the library, right!
The sale will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. today. On Saturday, November 2, the hours of operation will be 9 a.m. until noon.
Everyone at the library hopes to see you at this unique event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.