I’m Jolene Poore, director, and I want to welcome you to the Ada Public Library. I would like to shed a bit of light on the mysteries that go on behind the “closed doors” of libraries. Everyone recognizes the building located “across from the post office” at the corner of 12th & Rennie. However, you might not know what the library really has to offer.
Every year during the last week in September, libraries across the country come together to celebrate “Banned Book Week.” No, librarians and staff aren’t jumping up and down, promoting the removal of books from the shelves. To the contrary, we take this week to focus on books, currently and historically, that are contested and/or banned in various communities. This is censorship, which libraries fight very hard against. Libraries hold firm to the idea that no individual or group has the right to decide what you or I should have the option to read. No one should have the power to control what information we have access to. Very popular items such as To kill a Mockingbird, the Harry Potter series and even the Bible have all been heavily contested over the years.
Libraries work to provide everyone with equal access to information. What does that mean? Libraries fight very hard to prevent books from being banned from their shelves. Does this mean that I agree with the content in every book on our library’s shelves? Of course not. If five books on President Trump are purchased, if I’m doing my job in selecting correctly, I will not agree with at least two of those books. The library is to represent different points of view.
Unfortunately, all libraries are limited by physical space and funding. So we do have limitations on items our library will have available at any point and time. However, this does not limit what you can access. People in Ada can check out the same materials as in Los Angeles or New York City. Like most libraries, we are part of a network that extends throughout the country that borrows and lends books to each other. This system is formally known as Interlibrary Loan. Basically, Ada’s library can borrow almost anything from another library on your behalf, making your options only limited by your personal interests and imagination.
In recognition of Banned Book Week, ECU’s Linscheid Library has teamed up with Ada Public Library to show a recently released movie that delves into the importance of the public library in the battle to maintain equality and access. Though licensing prevents publishing the title of this Emilio Estevez movie, which is set in a public library, I can tell you it presents a humorous look at a very serious subject.
You are invited to join us at 6 p.m. today at the Ada Public Library for the movie and a follow-up discussion that you won’t soon forget. Popcorn and drinks, along with admission, are all free.
