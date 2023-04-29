I have lived in Ada my entire life. I have seen the growth in population and business. Growing up in Ada was simple, no hustle of the big city and everyone knows everyone. I love it here and that is why I have never left. I also see no reason why I wouldn’t support seeing my city beautified, so to speak.
If taxes were pennies or a dollar, I would want the best for my hometown. The only concern I have is voting to give the money and actually getting what we vote on and communicating 100% with no sugar coating.
Over the years, I have tried my best to keep up with the “Penny for Our City” and “Proposition 1 and 2” local taxes. I think most of the community agrees, we feel like every time we turn around there’s a tax election and the details are confusing. Or it could be the communication is very vague. However, they are two totally different taxes.
The May 9, 2023 election: “Penny for Our City” is a one-cent tax that lays out certain particular projects that the tax will fund, like the new enhanced Main Street, Police Dept, Fire Station, Irving Center, Aquatic Centers, Sports Complex.
“Proposition 1 and 2” are a three-quarter cent tax that is voted on every five years. Prop 1 is strictly for infrastructure including streets, sewer and water lines, while Prop 2 is for economic development.
“Prop 1” was voted permanent on February 8, 2022; effective May 1, 2023; this means we will never vote on it again and it is here to stay. “Prop 2” also was voted on February 8, 2022 but is not permanent. This tax will be up for vote before April 30, 2028 when it expires.
As we come up to the election day (May 9), I want to address “Penny for Our City” from my thoughts. While all political verbiage is like speaking French to me, I do keep up with all local elections and do my best to make the right choice based off my wants and or needs like most of the community.
I remember the year we voted for Ada Sports Complex like it was yesterday. My kids are athletes and the more places they could participate was better for this mom. The photo below shows the “rendering 11” of the proposed tax. We were voting on four softball fields, volleyball and basketball courts (outdoors), soccer fields, fishing pond, along with future additions of four more baseball fields. But on the photo you see a 60,000 square feet fieldhouse and beside it is says Phase II.
If you are like me and saw the photo, you were amazed at what the kids would be gaining in our little old Ada. Now look at the drone photo of what that space looks like now; only four softball fields, a small concession and bathroom. This is not what we thought our community was voting on.
Now in the new upcoming election you will see “Sports Complex” on the projects list. I believe this is the Phase II, the 60,000 square foot fieldhouse with indoor basketball, volleyball and pickleball, but what happened to all the other attractive things on the rendering 11 photo?
I reached out to Lisa Bratcher, City of Ada’s Public Information Director, to help me understand. She stated that this tax will include the 60,000 square foot fieldhouse, flat fields for flag football and soccer along with a 65 acre walking trail, Phase II.
Another project that has caught a lot of attention is Ada’s Main Street. While we see the beautiful black stop lights and new landscape with curb appeal, one part is still untouched; the 400-600 blocks of Ada Main Street show no signs of upgrading. “Penny for Our City” we all voted and passed the renovations to Ada Main Street. It looks very beautiful and classy upon it’s “Grand Opening”.
If you are like me again, I thought this is not what I voted on. I voted on all of Main Street to be beautified. For me that is even a little more personal because my business sits on the neglected block. You can’t drive down Main Street and have an “Oh my, how nice” moment then get a little further and have a “what the heck” moment.
Again, I reached out to Lisa Bratcher on the topic and she laid out that this area of Main was not a part of the “Penny for Our City” proposal. However it is on the “Prop 1” agenda and is currently in the design phase. It will get an improved drainage system which means road reconstruction and new sidewalks. There was no timeline given on when the project will begin.
I have received calls, texts and emails from Ada News readers with concerns about the upcoming election, May 9, 2023. Many Adan’s feel like the City of Ada has its own agenda, the money is not being spent accordingly and the list goes on and on.
First, I will address that this is NOT a tax increase! If passed the taxes already being paid will stay the same. You will not pay more than before. This election just renews the already one cent tax.
Second, everyone I talk to, I understand their concerns. Here is the remedy!
We need the City of Ada to understand we don’t all understand political verbiage. We need more information. We need more than a pretty picture and a sugar coated release.
Explain what is Phase I or II and what does that mean. If the City of Ada would give us a timeline, per say, and break down the numbers so we could see the transparency and feel more like our money is being spent correctly.
My example would be to say: Ada Sports Complex, XYZ being built, break ground date, how much money it will cost and then a grand opening date. Honestly if the project will take 15 years to resolve than at least we know in 15 years who we can hold accountable if not complete. This would need to be on all projects.
Keep us updated through the media of any changes that need to take place or extensions. Once the community sees the open transparency they will feel like THEIR money is being invested wisely. In all things that deal with money you have to have wide open communication.
A former publisher once told me to speak to all people like they are children, not in the sense of superiority but of understanding. If you keep it so simple a child can understand what you are saying there will be no room for questions or blame.
I challenge the City of Ada to be more transparent, share more information about how our money is being spent; don’t give us a beautiful picture and only give us half. Give it to us like it is. I know times are fast and the City of Ada probably thinks they are doing a good job of keeping us updated, but we can demand more, because they do work for us; the Ada citizens.
Third, Adan’s want to know; how much money is this beautifying making our City. The answer to this is none. There is no way to track the generated revenue. Since 2010 the “Penny for Our City” one cent brought in $52 million, every dollar of that money went into the projects. These projects were Irving Center, Ada Police Dept, Fire Station, Aquatic Centers, Main Street, City Hall renovation, Ada Sports Complex, Housing and Amphitheater. There is no generated revenue from any of these projects.
Lisa Bratcher with the City of Ada stated, “There is no revenue, it is strictly quality of life”.
It helps keep more people employed to run these establishments and it also gives the community sense of pride and longevity. When you are surrounded by beautiful and nice surroundings, your mood and lifestyle tend to be more positive. It makes you want to get out the house and do things locally. That for some is priceless.
While we can all agree to disagree, one thing is for certain. If you are from Ada and have lived here 40 plus years or even 20 plus years, imagine Ada with the increased homeless population, no upkeep on Main Street or Wintersmith Park. We would live in a pretty undesirable place.
While we can sit and grip about the tax and how the money is spent, we can also see the progression Ada is making to evolve and sustain. At least we are doing something positive for OUR city.
We have witnessed the good and bad from both tax proposals and as easy as it is to jump on social media and complain, it’s just as easy to go vote in silence.
Make a statement without saying a word at all. That is great thing about voting. We currently have 8,548 registered voters in the City of Ada, a shocking number of only 1,023 voted in the 2015 “Penny for Our City” election.
If you are not happy, go vote; if you are happy with the way things are progressing, go vote. We stand together as the Ada Community, this goes with every election not just the one I speak on today.
GO VOTE! BE HEARD!
MAKE A
DIFFERENCE!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.