We’ve been hearing about the dangers of fentanyl for a while, and many probably hoped beyond hope it isn’t a problem in our community. However, as local law enforcement officials have pointed out, fentanyl is here and its causing damage.
According to an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs fact sheet, clandestinely produced fentanyl is mostly manufactured in China and then sold to Mexico. It then is brought across the border for resale in the United States.
Since 2017, OBNDD has seized 157.53 pounds of fentanyl, according to OBNDD online data.
Although medically prescribed fentanyl has a legitimate purpose as a pain medication, illicit fentanyl produced in unregulated and uncontrolled clandestine laboratories can be deadly.
Due to illicit fentanyl production not being regulated, there are no standards, so concentration of the drug — even within the same lot — can vary widely, which causes concern since as little as two milligrams (which is less than two grains of table salt) of fentanyl can be fatal.
An Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office recently sent out a press release notifying residents of the dangers of fentanyl.
“It’s here,” Sheriff Cory Rink said of fentanyl. “We need to be aware of it because even just a little bit could harm people. … I don’t foresee it leaving, and that’s why we have to protect ourselves.”
Law enforcement, drug rehabilitation advocates and mental health advocates are all sounding the alarm for residents, and parents in particular, to be aware of the many risks fentanyl poses.
Fentanyl is also made in a rainbow of colors so it looks like candy. It only takes a very small dose of fentanyl — 2 milligrams — to be lethal, such as the amount found on the tip of a pencil.
John Gray, who is the overdose prevention coordinator for an Oklahoma Health Department, said the importance of prevention efforts is that it leads to greater awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.
“If you can stop something before it becomes a problem, then you might not have a problem,” Gray said of the importance of prevention. “(Fentanyl) is not somewhere else. It’s here, so part of that awareness is prevention, and then you ask, ‘What can we do as a community?’ … “It’s not stick-your-head-in-the-sand time.”
Authorities are making available Narcan, safe disposal bags and prescription lock boxes to the local community
We hope Pontotoc County residents are listening to this important message. Be aware, be alert and know what to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.