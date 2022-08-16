When the bearings fell out of the wheels on my suitcase, I realized it’s been a minute since I’d left the state.
When my nephew asked if anyone wanted to dog/house sit while he and his family were out of the country, my sister, niece, and I raised our hands. Having the opportunity to stay in LaJolla, California - which I am still not pronouncing correctly - without paying the high rent district fees has been outstanding.
I’m writing this column at their dining room table, with all of the doors and windows open, and have yet to see a fly. OK, besides the luxury of not needing a fly swatter, the view of the ocean makes me realize the Lake of the Ozarks really isn’t as big as I had thought it to be. I realize I sound like a hick from the sticks, but that’s who I am. At heart, even with the perfect temperatures and not breaking into a sweat the minute you walk out the front door, I wouldn’t be able to live here for any length of time.
The mere fact there’s no grass to mow would do me in.
How would I get my four hours of therapy if I couldn’t mow our 10 acres?
Would floating in the pool with a cool drink in one hand and chocolate chip cookies in the other be relaxing enough?
The beaches are crammed full of people, staking their place on the white sand to take in the rays of the sun. When my niece kicked off her shoes to take a walk along the ocean water, my sister and I joined in. Two steps in and we were scrambling our way back to the sidewalks, with the bottoms of our feet plastered with red-hot sand.
With no place to sit and trying to quickly get our shoes back on we both - I can’t make this stuff up! - pulled a muscle in our stomachs. By the time my niece made her way back to us, we were bent over in pain with our shoes half on and half full of sand.
I do wonder, as being from the Show Me State, why these folks love the beach so much when they don’t even get in the water without a wetsuit on.
The sand sticks to every body part, which makes it difficult to walk, especially while carrying the essentials to keep off the sand, in order to sit on the beach, the umbrella to keep out the sun rays, towels, drinks, and snacks.
By the time we got to our staked-out place in paradise, my sister and I were exhausted. If it didn’t take so much effort to get to our spot, we would have gone back to the house.
Speaking of the house, it gives new meaning to being packed like sardines. Perhaps the ocean convinced these folks they needed to live so close to one another they could pass leftovers between the windows.
Guess they’ll never know if the grass is greener on the other side because they don’t have any.
It’s good to get away, but I’ll take a pond over an ocean any day.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker, and retired journalist.
