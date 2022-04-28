The Legislature approved and the governor signed a hefty incentive package in hopes of drawing a Panasonic electrical vehicle battery manufacturing plant to Oklahoma, locating in the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.
It’s one of those economic incentive proposals that if it is successful and provides the promised outcomes will look like a genius move. Big economic development moves like this are not for the faint of heart.
The $698 million package also allocated $85 million to another project related to the same industry, and it provides a 3.4% rebate for the investment over five years up to the balance of the fund once capital expenditures and jobs are created.
There are both pros and cons to this proposal. Of course, the biggest benefit would be actually landing the contract for the plant. Such a plant could have more than a $25 billion economic impact and create thousands of jobs. Also, it could draw other types of ancillary companies to the state.
Reports say the plant would support Tesla’s rapidly growing production in the United States, specifically in Texas. Oklahoma is said to be competing with Kansas for the location of the plant.
The biggest concern, as always, is the secrecy and lack of transparency regarding the proposal. Some lawmakers have signed non-disclosure agreements regarding the company and the details of the incentive package. Proponents would say that’s business as usual when it comes to large-scale business negotiations. Still, nearly $700 million is a big chunk of taxpayer money. Also, Panasonic is a multi-national company that could have limited tax liabilities.
We’re told the electric vehicle industry is growing, and Oklahoma is said to be a primary location to capitalize on the growth of that industry. Last year the state made a deal with EV manufacturer Canoo; however, that project has been pushed back to 2024.
If the Panasonic deal is made, the company does have to meet several benchmarks, including hiring at least 500 full-time workers in its first year and eventually 4,000 full-time staff within five years.
We know these things take time. However, our state is making a huge investment in the manufacture of electric vehicles on promises that haven’t come to fruition yet. When we see delays, such as with Canoo, it doesn’t ease the anxiety of such a big move.
A decision on the plant location is expected soon. If Oklahoma is selected, a lot more transparency will have to follow this big investment.
