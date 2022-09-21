A lot of people own guns - that is a fact not in dispute. I know many gun owners and have no fear of their misusing firearms as, to a person, they have taken their gun ownership very seriously.
They store their guns safely, make sure everyone around them knows they have a weapon, and if indicated, that they should consider any weapon they see as loaded, so “hands off.” I know several folks who own what are commonly referred to as “automatic weapons” or “ARs,” even though they are semi-automatic; you must pull the trigger each time you want it to fire.
Most citizens, and especially gun owners, know these weapons can be modified to be fully automatic with a “bump stock” or other means. I asked one gun owner what he uses an AR for, and he told me he wants the “firepower when I’m hunting wild hogs.” Anything else? Not really.
They are not good for hunting, as they are hard to aim, really mess up a target if it’s hit, and it takes a lot of practice using expensive ammunition. No, most gun owners I know stick to handguns for defense, and rifles and shotguns for hunting. AR-type weapons were not developed for the typical gun owner. They were developed for a very specific and highly trained customer: the military.
They are designed to kill as many “enemies” as possible in a short amount of time. The military, for its part, does not allow soldiers to carry their weapons around. They must be secured and checked out when practicing. Soldiers do not get out of boot camp/basic training without proving their ability to safely handle such weapons. In combat, they are responsible for the safe handling of the weapon.
Gun manufacturers have found the AR weapons to be a cash cow. They have used advertising campaigns to tell young men that having one will confer masculine status. One manufacturer had a campaign whose tagline was, “Consider your man card reissued,” with a picture of their weapon. Young men were/are the target of these campaigns.
In an article in “The Atlantic” on July 25, 2022, Ryan Busse, who worked in the industry for many years, reports, “‘The Bushmaster Man Card declares and confirms that you are a Man’s Man, the last of a dying breed, with all the rights and privileges duly afforded,’ the ad copy read. If you’re hearing there in ‘dying breed’ an anticipatory echo of the ‘Great Replacement’ theory that inspired the alleged killer in May’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, you’re not mistaken: The conclusion that this type of marketing has contributed to creating today’s radical violent extremists is inescapable.”
Many of the mass shootings we’ve seen have been carried out by young men - really, just boys - who were able to legally access these weapons of war. The most recent, Uvalde, Texas, revealed how overmatched law enforcement is when they encounter these weapons. An 18-year-old boy can stand off dozens of armed men. The carnage wrought by this weapon of war is horrific and something no one, at any time, should have to witness. Children were unrecognizable.
Add to that the Tops Massacre in Buffalo, Walmart in El Paso, Tulsa, and on it goes. I know anything can be a weapon. I’ve heard that argument and understand it. However, we’re handing weapons of war to boys whose brains haven’t fully developed. The “executive function” portion of the brain is not all there.
I’d support a congressional ban; failing that, we should at least raise the age limit and insist on training. What we’re doing now is madness and deadly.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
