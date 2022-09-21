In July, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill that sought to outlaw certain types of firearms for civilians. The bill, called the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2022,” failed to pass in the Senate and currently has no chance of becoming law. But gun control advocates have been pushing for an assault weapons ban for years and no doubt will continue to do so in years to come.
The calls for banning “assault weapons” tend to come after senseless tragedies, when fears and emotions are strong. In the wake of tragedy, maybe it’s easier to talk about guns than it is to talk about the sickness inside a soul. But we, as a society, when faced with the most despicable acts, must look deeper than the weapon that was used.
The gun most talked about in discussions of “assault weapons” is the AR-15. The AR-15 - ArmaLite Rifle, Model 15 - has been in the hands of civilians since the early 1960s, yet in the decades that followed, the country didn’t experience the mass shootings like we have witnessed since the turn of the century. The gun hasn’t changed, but it seems something else has.
The AR-15’s semi-automatic operation is not unlike many other guns in production for the past 100 years. The vast majority of handguns these days are semi-automatic, as well as many other types of rifles and even shotguns. Various estimates put the total number of AR-15s in America at over 20 million, and for all the talk of “high-capacity magazines,” a 30-round AR-15 magazine is nothing more than a few pieces of plastic and a metal spring.
Statistically speaking, handguns are used much more in homicides than rifles of any kind. According to 2019 FBI statistics, 6,368 people were killed with handguns, compared to 364 killed with rifles. The same stats show that 1,476 people were killed with “knives or cutting instruments” and 600 people were killed by “personal weapons” - or the use of “hands, fists, feet, etc.” In fact, rifles accounted for only about 2.6% of murders in 2019. That’s no consolation for the tragedies we’ve seen in recent years, but those are the facts.
But the politicians who push for gun control all too often abandon facts in favor of fear. Just last month, President Biden claimed, “The bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun.” And back in May, the president claimed that a 9mm bullet “blows the lung out of the body.”
These are wildly false claims. Biden also tends to mock pro-gun Americans with a line he’s used repeatedly about “deer wearing Kevlar vests.” These statements show a fundamental misunderstanding of firearms and a fundamental misunderstanding of the Second Amendment itself.
The Second Amendment was never about hunting. It was always about the right of American citizens to defend themselves, should the government the founders created become the very tyrant they fought against in the American Revolution. There’s little doubt the “arms” they referred to meant the very same arms held by the government at any given time, whether that time be in the 18th century or the 21st century.
Ultimately, the Second Amendment isn’t about guns, it’s about a principle. Do the people have the right to defend themselves in the event that a government seeks to destroy their inalienable rights? That’s the discussion that needs to be had, before our politicians decide what we can or cannot own.
