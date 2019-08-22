Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.