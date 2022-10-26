I was sitting around the table with some schoolteachers, principals, coaches, and a superintendent discussing “Drug Free Communities” grant activities, when the topic of school safety came up.
This was at a small, rural school in this area, but the issue is nationwide and presents a problem to all schools, their students, and parents.
Solutions to some problems are very hard to find, so a lot of ideas get thrown out - some good, some not so good. One solution to school shootings and the slaughter of innocent children and teachers in the classroom, as was seen most recently at Uvalde, Texas, is the idea that the teacher should be armed and trained to use lethal force in the event of a school shooting.
That idea follows the notion of “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” During the conversation, one of the teachers said she had gone through the training, was approved for the program, but ultimately, she decided she would not be bringing a weapon to her classroom. She went on to explain that during the training, she learned that if she discharged her weapon, and instead of hitting the intended target - the shooter - she hit a student, she would be liable for the injury.
She thought of placing herself in that situation, and under extreme duress, trying to accurately fire a weapon with a huge shot of adrenalin coursing through her body. If you’ve ever been in a stressful situation and tried to do some type of fine motor skill activity with your hands, you might know how one’s hands can be shaking due to the adrenalin and stress.
I was at an office building once when a woman dropped like a rock in front of me and my brother. My brother started CPR and told me to go call 911. Luckily, we had push-button phones at the time - before cell phones - since my hand was shaking, so I could barely get the number dialed. Now imagine someone is shooting people around you: You must go to your desk, get your weapon, and then fire it accurately;, knowing that if the shooter sees you, you’re next. If they have an AR-type weapon and are wearing body armor, you’re in real trouble.
She then thought about how in the world she would live with herself, if she was the one who shot a student - even accidently. All things considered, she decided not to pursue that option.
The wisdom of that decision can be seen any day at any time on YouTube when you see trained police officers, who spend hours on the shooting range, having a hard time hitting their targets when in a shootout.
We know from the response at Uvalde that the introduction of an AR-type weapon changes the dynamics of such a situation.
I cannot imagine Mrs. Cobles, my first-grade teacher, or Mrs. Bishline or Mrs. Ging - all of whom were young women - shooting someone. My sixth-grade teacher, Mrs. Baumhoffer, was an older lady and was somewhat frail; should she be trained? Does adding guns to the school environment make kids safer?
I’m supposing even in situations where it is allowed and initiated, the gun would have to be in a locked drawer, with the key somewhere other than in the lock. See above about shaking hands, and imagine trying to get a key in lock with the bullets flying. Since most of the recent shootings have been by young men - really, just boys of 18 years old or so - a simpler solution would be to not let them have the weapons.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
