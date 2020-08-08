Dear Editor,
This is a joint public statement from community pediatricians in Pontotoc County.
One of the primary roles of pediatricians is to act as advocates for the interest of children’s healthcare issues. Among these issues is the development of public health policy that impacts societal and community services critical to the education and social development of children in the community. We realize that the development of public health policy as it relates to the COVID-19 epidemic has required balancing the needs and interests of different segments of our community, however, it has become more apparent to those tasked with working to improve the mental, physical and intellectual well being of children that the blanket approach of addressing this crisis with school shutdowns and cancellation of student-oriented activities has not served the pediatric population well. While we recognize that public policy decisions carry distinctive risks and benefits to different segments of the community, the majority of decisions implemented to this point have failed to adequately assess the impact on children, especially those children of school age.
The medical evidence to this point firmly suggests that the health impact of COVID-19 infection on children is not serious in a vast majority of cases in which children contract the illness. Further, children do not act as a major reservoir for the virus and they are not responsible for a high rate of human to human spread. The rate of infection of the general population should have little bearing on whether a school stays open or closes IF the rate of infection of the pediatric population remains low since it is highly unlikely that children are contributing to any spikes in the number of COVID-19 infections.
Conversely, the negative impacts of keeping children out of school are well documented and profound. Even when school closures are temporary, they carry high social and economic costs. The disruptions they cause affect people across communities, but their impact is more severe for disadvantaged children and their families including interrupted learning, compromised nutrition, childcare problems leading to consequent economic cost to families who cannot work. School performance for many children hinges critically on maintaining close relationships with teachers which necessitates students learning in classrooms. While online learning may help partially alleviate some of these issues it is glaringly obvious that not all students have access to the technology needed for online learning.
When the low healthcare risks to children is weighed against the significant negative impacts of closing schools it is apparent that public policy decisions should heavily favor returning our children to classrooms. We do understand the need of individual families to assess the risks to their unique family situations but if they assess their risk as low then all efforts should be made to facilitate the return of children to school.
Finally, we feel it necessary to address the requirements of ensuring a safe classroom environment once students physically return to class. In our opinion, it is unrealistic to expect teachers to enforce social-distancing and mask-wearing on pediatric patients less than eight years old. We do encourage aggressive screening for COVID symptoms on all children before entering the school building, including temperature checks and daily statements from parents verifying their children are symptom free. Ultimately, children are in school to learn and teachers are there to teach. Unnecessary distractions related to trying to make younger students wear a mask and worrying about the logistics of social-distancing policies in limited space classrooms are ineffective, unrealistic and detrimental to this goal.
This has been a stressful and trying time, but ultimately it is in the best interest of kids to be in school. Their interests cannot be held captive to others fears and agendas. They must be given the priority our children deserve.
Sincerely,
Steve Iorga, MD
Charles Mettry, DO
Stephen O’Grady, MD
Tawfik Ramadan, MD
Ruth Weesner, MD
