They say it’s good for you, and yet, after five months of exercising, it’s still just as difficult to get my jeans on.
When my sister found out she could join a gym for free, with Medicare, she thought it would work better for her if I also joined.
It was a chance for me to rub it in her face that I’m eight years younger and not on Medicare, so ha ha ha, I have to pay to go to the gym. In hindsight, I guess she won this time since she gets in free.
Knowing she will be at the gym does help motivate me to get out the door. Last week she had a cold and didn’t go, so I decided I wouldn’t either. I justified not going with thoughts like, “It will make her feel too guilty because she’s not going,” to, “My muscles probably need a week off.”
In all honesty, it doesn’t take much to convince me not to work up a sweat on a treadmill, although, give me a couple hours’ worth of weed pulling, and I enjoy the sweat dripping down my back.
Progress had been made on how long and fast we can last on the treadmill and rowing machines, but in our minds, we thought after five months of going to the gym, the swimsuit season was going to be a piece of cake. Speaking of cake, apparently exercising while not changing our eating habits will keep us both wrapped up in our beach towels.
Even though I’m not dropping weight like I thought I would, it has made a difference in my mood. I can’t say the same with my sister – she continues to complain about the gym, even though when I try to make an excuse not to go she comes up with a reason why we should – but overall, it seems like we’re heading in the right direction.
It’s an odd state of mind when you’re truly over the hill and friends and family start dying off from health issues.
Life stares you in the face and says, “What path do you want to take? Do you want to head to the finish line, while sitting in front of the idiot tube or try and squeeze some extra time by keeping your body moving?”
I figure either way is a crap shoot, but if I keep moving, the grandkids will continue to want to play with me.
Another advantage to exercising is I’m no longer having to crawl over to a table or chair to get up off the floor. “Help me, I’ve fallen and can’t get up,” is no laughing matter, as I once thought it was, as well as putting on your shoes without pulling a muscle.
The nice thing about this gym is most everyone has on earphones, besides my sister and I, as our exercise plan includes a mixture of gab, gas, and then of course, giggles.
We may not be wearing bikinis this summer, but we are ready to rumble with Father Time.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist.
