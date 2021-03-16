We are embarking on the 100th anniversary of the events that led to the worst mass killing in Tulsa, Oklahoma: The Tulsa Race Massacre.
Many authors have written about it. One was Rudia Halliburton, who died nearly five years ago. He was a professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, before retiring and moving back to McAlester. His book, “Tulsa Race War of 1921,” was published in 1975. Another author, Hannibal B. Johnson, wrote “Black Wall Street: From Riot to Renaissance in Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District,” published in 1998. They weave together a tapestry of tragedy, also described in detail on The History Channel website, at www.history.com/topics/roaring-twenties/tulsa-race-massacre.
On May 31, 1921, an 18-hour violent clash involving Black people who lived on Greenwood Avenue in North Tulsa began. A Black teenage boy was accused of assaulting a white woman on an elevator. The teenager fled the scene and was arrested the next day. Word spread among the Black and white communities about what allegedly transpired. A white mob gathered at the location where the teenager was being held, as they wanted to kill him. Twenty-five armed Black community members - many of whom were World War I veterans - showed up to protect the teenager. The sheriff turned away the Black men. They returned with three times the number of men to ensure the teenager was not harmed. He was being held under protection by police, who would not allow the angry white mob to take him out of the courthouse. The false allegations that an armed insurrection was occurring, with Black people trying to overthrow the local authorities, fueled hysteria among white men in the Tulsa community.
Early June 1, 1921, white men took up arms and made their way to the predominantly Black community on Greenwood. For most of the day, those Tulsans burned, killed, looted, and terrorized the business district called Black Wall Street and surrounding neighborhoods. This hub of Black excellence and exceptionalism was the envy of many white Tulsans, as the Black community had built - from the ground up - a thriving business community. The fear of a Black community taking over white communities was enough to enrage Tulsans to do unspeakable crimes to the Black community. Disputed reports state once the smoke cleared, nearly 300 women, children, and men lay dead. There were reports of members in local and national government who provided arms and bombs to the white rioters as they moved through block after block, destroying the hard work of a generation. As families hid from the gunfire, some were shot in the back. Children were left to hold their dead siblings. Tulsans killed Tulsans that day.
Black Wall Street was rebuilt, but has never come back to the prominence it once celebrated. The thousands of homes and hundreds of businesses that were leveled left a history that, unfortunately, has not been recognized again. Black bankers, entrepreneurs, grocers, lawyers, teachers, and community leaders left a legacy we can only hope to see again.
In 2021, as more people learn of the events, it is important that we come together as a community and bring back the legacy. The history of Black Wall Street belongs at the forefront of minds and hearts. As committees and organizations are created to support and celebrate the legacy of the community of Black people, all races have a chance to learn about the greatness that once was, and will hopefully someday be again. No one person owned the history of Black Wall Street as the people who died that day inspired the world.
“Tulsans supporting Tulsans” is the headline that should have been printed in 1921. Let’s come together, appreciate the history, learn from the history, and do not repeat the negative history.
Corey Carolina is a North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co.
