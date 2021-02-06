ADA [ndash] Services for Standle Allen Anderson, Sr., 66, of Ada are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at The Refuge Church, Denny Truett will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Hill Cemetery. Mr. Anderson died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born February 15, 1954, in Sugarland, …