With an opportunity to stand up for teachers, it’s almost incredulous to see a handful of legislators siding with the Secretary of Education who asked the state school board to remove a former Norman teacher’s certificate.
Most well know the story of Summer Boismier, the sharing of a public library scanner code, a resignation and the media hoopla that followed.
Sec. Ryan Walters saw the opportunity to drum up some free campaign capital and called for her teaching certificate. A few weeks later, 14 state lawmakers are asking the state school board to investigate whether a law was broken. We already know how unfair and incomplete those investigations are.
The lawmakers are accusing Boismier of “admitting” she “willfully” broke the law.
Wrong, an all accounts, really.
Boismier did make a show of covering up some books and provided a code for an online library.
Neither of those things are violations of House Bill 1775. For one, she wasn’t actually instructing or teaching a lesson, and the things she has admitted to doing don’t come anywhere close to teaching that one race is better than another, or promote guilt or shame or any of the other arbitrarily impossible to control things in the bill.
In a news release, the lawmakers write that Boismier claimed she “willingly broke the law.” They’re pointing to things Boismier said during a TV interview with Fox’s Wendy Suares.
Boismier, as you might guess, never admitted to breaking any law. She did say she shared the code and would do so again, and said it might be tough to get employment as a “walking HB 1775 violation.”
It’s a stretch, even for politicians.
The legislators acknowledge this but still want a pound of flesh.
“While it is unclear whether HB1775 itself was violated, the school district did determine the teacher violated district policy and used her classroom to make personal political statements and displays,” the release reads.
So, what lawmakers are doing is going beyond the law and asking the state school board to punish free expression.
These legislators are taking a side that believes the First Amendment somehow ends at the classroom door.
Boismier, who was just pointing out how vague and potentially harmful these Oklahoma laws are, has been proven right every step of the way.
It’s quite the lesson.
