A lot of polls are coming out that indicate many Americans believe things aren’t going so well in the country, and another two recent Gallup polls show a decrease in Americans’ beliefs in God and in morality in general.
One poll found that half of the survey’s respondents said they believe the country’s moral values are “poor.” Another 37% rated America’s moral values as “only fair, and 78% said the nation’s morality is getting worse.
The other poll found that while 81% of Americans believe in God, that percentage is the lowest ever recorded by Gallup when it asked this question. In 2017, more than 90% of Americans believed in God.
We know that other polling has reported a rise in the “nones,” those people who cite no specific religious affiliation or identity. And, as several religious denominations struggle with social issues, such as including and embracing the LGBTQ community among their ranks, people are increasingly disaffiliating from religious institutions.
Researchers say the U.S. is becoming more like European countries in becoming more secular. While the United States was founded on religious freedoms, our country has for most of its existence believed in strong moral codes and has embraced religious affiliations.
So, what does this really say about where Americans are in terms of their feelings, beliefs and attitudes about the state of American society?
We know that during this time, Americans seem to be more politically divided than ever, but these polls indicate Americans also are dividing along moral and spiritual lines. However, even if the United States is becoming more secular, it doesn’t necessarily mean it is becoming less moral.
Again, individualism appears to be in play as Americans work through changing values, changing norms and keeping their own sense of moral balance and perspective. Still religion and God play a large part in Americans’ lives.
Religious and spiritual leaders will be challenged to help their congregants navigate these disruptions and come to terms with why their moral values are important to them.
