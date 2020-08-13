“The illiterate of the 21st Century will not be those who cannot read and write. The illiterate of this century will be people who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. The question for us is, what have we learned that we need to unlearn?” — Alvin Toffler
I’m tired. I’m tired of staying home, wearing a mask, not having friends over, not going to the movies. I’m tired of not being able to see my daughter who lives halfway across the country because travel is perilous. I’m tired of people calling each other names on social media, of telling me that life as we know it is over if X, Y or Z happens. I’m tired of conspiracy theories and statistics and debate over the schools. I’m tired of violence and negativity. So is everyone else I know.
I have been brooding about this lately, about what this mood, this dark cloud of anguish, illness and fear is doing to our country’s psyche as a whole. It seems we have lost the desire to listen to each other, to work together, to change in any way at all. It has become nearly impossible to have a civil conversation with people who don’t think just like you do. We have become a nation of angry people.
I am not saying some of the anger isn’t justified. There are huge, complicated, messy problems we are facing right now. We are scared, troubled and confused. We crave normalcy but can hardly find it anywhere. And like children who have not had enough sleep and far too much sugar, we are lashing out at each other in some pretty horrible ways.
I am so saddened to see and hear the hatefulness of people on the news and on social media. It is becoming more and more rare to see a truly civil debate of ideas and issues. And not only is rude behavior rampant, many seem to have an air of superiority while sharing a certain ideology: if you don’t believe the way I do, you must not be “woke”, you must not be Christian, you must be a thug, etc., and the list goes on. And, it isn’t just the general public that is infected with this virus of rudeness – the same behavior is being displayed in our country’s leaders. It’s as if people passed around a bottle of bullying pills and everyone decided to take one.
Please think about this before you say or write something rude: is this the hill you want to die on? Is a rant worth losing relationships over? While it’s true that America was built on protest, our country has been sustained by compromise and teamwork. When did America become a place where every group (medical, government, media, education, entertainment) worked systematically to destroy the economy, promote a worldwide pandemic, not educate children, sponsor riots and police violence and create a cashless society? If all of this is true, every single leader in our country needs to be voted out because they have allowed this to happen. And if any of this is true, then we as a country are indeed doomed. And, after the pandemic and the upcoming election are over (hard to believe, but someday they will be), are you going to be glad that you burned so many bridges because, well, you know, you did your research and you knew what was really going on and everyone who didn’t think like you is and was, well, trash?
Progress in any form isn’t going to happen if both sides dig their heels in and refuse to listen to anyone who isn’t just like them. We used to be proud of the fact that America is a melting pot, a patchwork quilt of all types of people, and that our differences made us stronger. Polarization in practically every institution is the norm right now; so, if we would like a new normal, maybe the change needs to be one of trying to progress toward some type of common goal, rather than for each faction to hammer their personal agendas down everyone else’s throat. Maybe we need to worry a little less about our individual rights, and worry a little more about what is best for our country as a whole. There are no simple solutions to any of our biggest problems right now; and not a meme, an article, a YouTube video or even a blog post has the answer. It will take all of us acting like citizens, putting our individual desires aside, and letting our messy democracy work, to get us back on track.
In the meantime, let’s support one another and quit posting and saying rude, unhelpful, finger-pointing things to each other. We don’t need an outside enemy to destroy us if we are hell-bent on destroying ourselves. We may need to relearn what it means to work together, unlearn some of the more destructive and defeating traditions and norms of the past, and learn to live a new normal that is more civil. You know, move towards a “more perfect union.” I like the sound of that. I hope you do, too.
