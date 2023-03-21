We’re a little concerned about the State Department of Veterans Affairs and the commission that oversees it, and veterans say the dysfunction and infighting is affecting services.
Veterans receiving state services said they’re fed up with the “mess,” and the inability of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) and its veteran-led oversight commission to compromise.
Robert Allen, chair of the commission, said Joel Kintsel, ODVA’s executive director, has gone so far as to send an email notifying commissioners that they’re not welcome inside the state agency they’re supposed to oversee and informing them that ODVA won’t be participating in any public meetings.
In a statement, Attorney General Gentner Drummond, a combat veteran, called the entire episode “nothing short of a spectacle.”
“It is unfortunate that the governor has not followed the proper appointment process, and it is equally unfortunate that the executive director of the state Department of Veterans Affairs is acting irresponsibly and not in the best interests of veterans,” he said. “It is wholly unacceptable that Oklahoma’s honorable veterans have been left without a functional commission.”
We understand that the oversight committee is similar to a boss. Everybody has one. If you have a problem with your boss, you go to their boss. But, you should first try to work things out with your boss before going up the chain.
The ODVA and the commission must find a way to work together and do away with the childish behavior. Our veterans deserve it.
