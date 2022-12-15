A bill introduced last month in the Oklahoma House is causing some controversy. Oklahoma House Bill 1001, authored by State Rep. Jim Olsen, would lower the legal age to carry a firearm from 21 to 18.
The concern among some Oklahomans is understandable, but several states – including Idaho, Indiana, and Maine – allow 18-year-olds to carry concealed firearms. Even some counties in California – a state well-known for its strict gun laws – issue concealed carry permits to citizens at age 18.
In the United States, the general consensus is that 18 is the legal age for becoming an adult. Eighteen-year-olds can vote, join the military, get married, and own a home. There are thousands of people between the ages of 18 and 21 who already have children and are productive members of society. Why would we deny them the right to keep and bear arms in defense of themselves or their loved ones? Is one right more of a right than another? Should one group of adults have fewer rights than another?
The Washington Post reported on a decision by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in July of last year, stating, “In a divided decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit said the existing minimum age requirement for purchases from federally licensed gun dealers restricts the rights of law-abiding citizens and draws an arbitrary, unjustified line.”
The Washington Post went on to quote Judge Julius N. Richardson, who said, “Despite the weighty interest in reducing crime and violence, we refuse to relegate either the Second Amendment or 18- to 20-year-olds to a second-class status.” So even though the judge understood the concern behind lowering the age limit, he chose to follow what he believed to be the correct decision according to the Constitution, as is his duty.
Unfortunately, age alone is no guarantee of a person’s character, or how they conduct themselves in society. Some between the ages of 18 and 21 are more responsible with firearms than older adults, although that is not true for all or even the majority. But consider the many young hunters we have in our state. Responsibility with firearms has far more to do with your upbringing and training than it does with age.
Of course, just because something is not legal, does not mean all will obey the law. Anyone could be carrying a concealed weapon without the public’s knowledge, whether they are legally permitted to or not. Consider Chicago, which has now become somewhat notorious for its gun-related crime, although it has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States. Generally, its gun laws only deter the law-abiding.
So while the concern among some over the proposed bill is understandable, we should be consistent with what the law considers to be an adult. But if we have regressed so far as a society that our 18- to 20-year-old adults are no longer responsible citizens and are not fit to exercise all of their constitutional rights, perhaps we as a society need to redetermine what age a person becomes an adult.
If society determines that age to be 21, then raise the age for military service and voting to 21 as well. Odds are that would not be a popular route to take.
