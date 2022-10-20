October is shot season, and it’s a good time for a reminder to get your flu shot and also your new Omicron variant COVID booster shot.
Most of us are used to getting seasonal shots, like for the flu or pneumonia. It only makes sense to add COVID booster to that list.
The new booster is a bivalent vaccine, which means it contains two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of the coronavirus. Half of the vaccine targets the original strain, and the other half targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariant lineages, which are predicted to continue circulating this fall and winter.
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the booster if they’ve received their primary shots. But most Americans — more than two-thirds — have put off receiving the shot or don’t intend to at all, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released last week.
Americans are weary of COVID and may not think they need to continue a shot regimen for it. Only 7.6 million Americans, out of 333 million total, have received the new COVID booster, which became widely available around Labor Day. That compares with 225 million people who received the initial vaccine.
A recent poll shows that slightly more than half of Americans report that they’ve already returned to their pre-COVID lives or are planning to in the near future. And roughly two-thirds believe the pandemic is over.
It’s not surprising that most Americans have put the virus behind them, even though thousands of new cases, as well as deaths, continue to be reported daily.
However, many Americans aren’t aware of the updated COVID booster, available through Pfizer and Moderna. The vaccines were authorized by regulators based on safety and effectiveness data from the original COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, as well as trials of the new formulation in mice.
We encourage folks to consider getting the new COVID booster when they get their annual flu shot. The new booster provides us all another opportunity to mitigate the impacts of this virus. It’s free and it’s safe and a logical addition to the annual preventative shot list.
