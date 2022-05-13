Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.