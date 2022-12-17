“What’s a museum,” the grandkids asked on our way to see Santa. After explaining it’s where old stuff is kept, the youngest asked if I should be living there too. Ho-ho-ho.
We were earlier than Santa’s arrival, so I hesitantly asked the kids if they wanted to take a look around the museum, and to my surprise, they said yes. They were all sugared up after we made a pit stop for hot chocolate and doughnuts before heading that way. At least two of them still had sticky hands as we followed our tour guide to the first exhibit. I reminded them not to touch anything, thinking this “tour” was not going to end well.
The nice lady who volunteers her time at the museum led them to certain items she knew would glean some interest. The boys listened intently to the stories behind the old guns in the cases while the girls enjoyed looking at toys from the 1800s. They were surprised to learn how people communicated with telegraph and then rotary phones. The 5-year-old asked how people were able to fit that big black phone in their pocket or purse. All five of the kids asked questions and were on their best behavior. I couldn’t have been a prouder Gigi!
Later that evening, as they were working on crafted presents for their parents, the conversations began on whether or not the Santa at the museum was real or not.
“Everyone knows Santa has magic powers and you won’t ever see the real one,” the oldest announced. “That was one of his official helpers.”
That’s all it took as children have the true ability to believe in what can’t be seen.
I wonder what Christ thinks about his birthday celebration, which has gone from Merry Christmas to just happy holidays. From families gathering to give thanks to God for sending his son so we could be saved, to a day that has lost its luster because so many have chosen not to believe.
If only we could hold onto that child-like behavior of being able to believe in someone or something, who many say doesn’t exist. That feeling only you can have, deep in your heart, to know it’s true. Santa Claus isn’t the only one who has the reputation of not being real.
I’m stingy with the wheel and insist on my own way while getting caught up in everyday life and forgetting to pray or to give thanks. I’m good for a prayer when things aren’t going the right way. Eventually, I will feel the tug and ask Him for forgiveness and then get to start all over again. Believing in the reason for this season of Christmas gives me hope, as I know my sins are forgiven.
Merry Christmas.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
