Dear Editor
How can that be? Where is the White House security? It wasn’t there on January 6. I guess there isn’t any.
Cover it up, they will tell you that it was in an area where groups tour. That’s not true!
It has already been confirmed it was in an area where outsiders were not allowed. Lately, things have not gone well for Hunter Biden. He has been spending a lot of time in the White House.
Hunter Biden is a known drug addict. Don’t you think there might be a connection? It should be investigated. The administration and news media will try to cover it up or not pursue it.
Why aren’t ABC, CBS and NBC covering this? Why not cover the Biden family corruption. Are they biased?
If it had anything to do with Mr. Trump they would keep it in the news for weeks. I believe if Mr. Trump put his right shoe on first they would call it racist and criminal. It would be in the news for days.
Thank you,
Richard Medcalf
