Dear Editor
So Canada had a big forest fire and the administration automatically said it’s because of climate change. It gave them a reason to once again push the Green New Deal.
There have been a few times when these forest fires have caused the same thing. I believe it is because of poor forest management.
Clean out the under brush that sparks cause to burn so easily and you would have less fires. You do this with control burns.
In the past, the United States has had 150,000 controled burns, Canada has had 23! That’s not good management to me.
Thank you,
Richard Medcalf
