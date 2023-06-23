Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.