Dear Sir:
I don’t believe people actually realize the seriousness of Biden‘s open border policy.
Last week he okayed anyone with limited association with any terrorist group coming in to the U.S. Why would he let known terrorists come into our country?
ALSO: Our border security officers are finding tons of drugs. We know these are coming from China. People are dying from these drugs every day. It has to be stopped! Yet, the Democratic leaders and the homeland security department on TV says our border is closed. They’re lying!
Now, here is something for you to think about. Because of overpopulation, agriculture will not be able to produce enough food for us. This will take time but it will happen. It can only lead to misery and starvation. Misery and starvation will lead to riots and rebellion.
We’ve seen it happen over and over again in other countries. This is not what the majority of Americans want. People are living longer and they want to see improvements not destruction. Any politician voting for Biden’s destructive policies needs to be voted out of office when he or she comes up for reelection.
Thank you,
Richard Medcalf
