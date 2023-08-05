Updated at 10:20 a.m.
One individual was reportedly dead Saturday morning in the 1800 block of North Broadway in Ada, where a motorcycle was reported to have collided with the front portion of the Silver Spur motel, causing a fire.
Agencies from across the area were on the scene, and the Medical Examiner was en route. Few other details were immediately available.
Both northbound lanes of Broadway were blocked from the traffic light at Lonnie Abbott to the 1900 block while personnel investigated.
The incident was being investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Troop Z Criminal Investigations Division.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.